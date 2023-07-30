Hazel Jean Brown Jul 30, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazel Jean BrownJuly 26, 1931 – July 24, 2023Walla Walla resident Hazel Jean Brown, 91, died July 24, 2023.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage