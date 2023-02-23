Hazel Christine Hall of Milton-Freewater, Oregon passed away February 20, 2023 at her home at the age of 85 years. She was born April 4, 1937. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.
Light snow continues over the Blue Mountain Foothills, the northern Blue Mountains and the Grande Ronde Valley this morning, with more snow possible into this afternoon. Snow will be spotty and intermittent across the area, but some areas may see a couple of inches of accumulation this morning.
Hazel Christine Hall of Milton-Freewater, Oregon passed away February 20, 2023 at her home at the age of 85 years. She was born April 4, 1937. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.