Gwen Martin Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwen Martin of Milton-Freewater passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 98 years. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater is in charge of the arrangements.DOB- 7-31-1924 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gwen Martin Pass Away Year Arrangement Funeral Home S. Main Age Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage