Gary R. Skaggs

Gary R. Skaggs of Athena, Ore., passed away April 13, 2023, at his home at the age of 75 years. He was born Sept. 11, 1947. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.