Edward J. Jording Jun 21, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward J. JordingLONGVIEW — Edward John Jording, 83, died June 16, 2022, at Community Home Health and Hospice.Arrangements are through Steele Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Health Edward John Jording Community Home Arrangement Longview Hospice Steele Chapel Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage