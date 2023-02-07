Dwain LeRoy Braucher

(February 11, 1940 - February 4, 2023)

WALLA WALLA - Dwain LeRoy Braucher, 82, died February 4, 2023, at Walla Walla Veterans Home. Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.