Doyle Lane Kosey of Weston, Oregon passed away April 2, 2023 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 63 years. He was born August 15, 1959. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.
