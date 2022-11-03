Dorothy Marie Stacey

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Tonight through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
