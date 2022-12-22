Donald Ray "Donnie" Frey

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&