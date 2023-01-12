Dennis R. Snider

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG
THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected along the base of the Blue Mountains.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
