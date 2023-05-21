David Lee Clark May 21, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reverend David L Clark, 72, of Cathedral City, died April 21, 2023 at Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs, CA. Arrangements are by FitzHenry - Wiefels, (760) 568-9481, www.fitzhenrywiefels.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage