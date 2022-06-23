David Eugene Omlor Jun 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Eugene OmlorCOLLEGE PLACE — David Eugene Omlor, 68, died June 21, 2022, at Eagle Springs.Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Eugene Omlor Groseclose Herring Arrangement Ichthyology Funeral Home Eagle Place Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage