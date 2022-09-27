Daniel J. "Dan" Swart Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Swart of Weston, Oregon passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at his home at the age of 69 years. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewhater is in charge of the arrangements.DOB - 10-24-1952 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Dan Swart Pass Away Funeral Home S. Main Year Arrangement Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage