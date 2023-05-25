Crystal C. Wood May 25, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crystal C. Wood, 92, formerly of Walla Walla, passed away May 13, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are in the care of the Neptune Society, NeptuneSociety.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glassware Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage