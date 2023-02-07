Cora May Davis

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&