Clifford Stenvall Jun 21, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clifford StenvallWALLA WALLA — Clifford Stenvall, 89, died June 19, 2022, at home.Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Groseclose Herring Arrangement Clifford Stenvall Funeral Home Ichthyology Walla Walla Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage