Cheryl A. Donahue

Cheryl A. Donahue
May 24, 1944 — April 22, 2022

COLLEGE PLACE - Cheryl Ann Donahue, 77, died April 22, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.