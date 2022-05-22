Carol J. Hall May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol J. HallMarch 31, 1934 — May 18, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Carol Jane Hall, 88, died May 18, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol Jane Hall Milton Freewater Arrangement Carol J. Hall Main Funeral Home Pend Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage