Billy Ray Cooper

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Decreasing air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Decreasing air quality may cause issues for people
with respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the latest air quality conditions,
air.now/gov.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&