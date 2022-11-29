Beverly Jean Cady Nov 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beverly Jean Cady of Athena, Oregon passed away November 27, 2022 at her home at the age of 80. She was born June 23, 1942. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beverly Jean Cady Oregon Funeral Home Athena Pass Away Arrangement Care Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage