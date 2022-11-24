Betty Jean Mitchell

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in freezing
fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&