Anthony W. Ball
May 31, 2022

Anthony W. Ball
Dec. 14, 1970 — May 25, 2022

MILTON FREEWATER - Anthony Wayne Ball, 51, died May 25, 2022.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.