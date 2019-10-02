Deanna Kelly
Aug. 28, 1944 — Sept. 29, 2019
SPOKANE - Former Walla Walla resident Deanna Kelly, 75, died Sept. 29, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
