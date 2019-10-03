Deanna Arleen Kelly
Aug. 28, 1944 — Sept. 29, 2019
Deanna Arleen Kelly, 75, peacefully went to Heaven on September 29, 2019, in her home in Spokane, Washington.
Deanna was born August 28, 1944, in Walla Walla where she was raised by her parents, Robert and Helen (McCall) Knopf, who have preceded her in death.
Deanna worked in the hotel industry for more than 30 years, and she served as Reservations Manger at the Double Tree Hotel in Spokane for 20 years. She also worked at the Gap for 15 years where she loved helping customers find outfits to look their best.
She enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques and dolls, gardening, and shopping. Deanna loved spending quality time with her family, friends and animals. She was the most generous host who always put the needs of others before herself.
Deanna was a devoted wife of 48 years to Ben Kelly, who preceded her in death; a loving mother to her two sons, Bryan (Michelle) Kelly and Darren Kelly; loving grandma to Sean (Chelsea), Kaitlin (Nathan), Keaton, McKenna and Saleena; sister to Helen Albin (Roger), Donna Adams (Steve), Duane Knopf (Maureen), Kathy Inscore (Rob), and Randy Knopf (Annette). She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Deanna was a selfless, strong, and caring woman. With the brightest smile and a charming personality, Deanna truly had a heart of gold and made everyone feel special. She will be deeply missed, but the memories she created along the way will be treasured by all.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Morris will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family & friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com.