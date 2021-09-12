Dean W. Knox
January 28, 1938 — September 6, 2021
Dean W. Knox was born January 28, 1938, in Prosser, Washington to Helen (Jones) Knox and J. Will Knox. He attended Green Park Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High, and graduated from WA-Hi in 1956. He graduated from Washington State University in 1960 through the ROTC program with a degree in education. He received his commission of 1st Lieutenant in the Army right after college.
Dean served in the Army, rising in rank until 1984. He was posted in South Dakota, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, twice in Korea, and twice in Viet Nam. He received many commendations for valor during his service, but always felt that the medals were not nearly as important as his guys. He was a Ranger, a Paratrooper, a member of the 1st Cavalry Division, and lead the 2nd of the 12th in Viet Nam. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. At one point in his career, while stationed in Florida, he was an Army Ranger Instructor, teaching young solders how to become an Army Ranger.
Upon retiring from the Army, Dean moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Continuing his leadership concerns for his military comrades’, Dean sold life insurance and investment packages to the military personal through USPA/IRA, a company that specializes in military service. The opportunities in Alaska were abundant, but that wasn’t the only reason to relocate to Alaska.
In Alaska, Dean found his best home. He could fish as much as he could stand, and even commented on being tired of salmon. He eventually would build a home and fish camp on the Kenai River where he could indulge his lifelong love of fishing. He loved that he could have family and friends come in and be able to show them the ropes. He loved the wildlife, he loved the growing of his flowers, the loved the ever-changing views, the long days and most all the different weathers. He simply loved Alaska.
In 2019, Dean suffered a stroke. He moved to Walla Walla in May of 2020, to live with his daughter and get the care he needed. In June of this year, he suffered a heart attack, and was then placed under care provided by The Odd Fellows, Walla Walla. He succumbed to his many ailments on September 6.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Croft of Walla Walla; and his son, Kevin Knox (Lisa) of Pendleton, Oregon eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, and nephews. His was preceded in death by his parents, and his son-in-law, Robert Croft.
There will be a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, on Tuesday September 14, at 1pm. The service will be performed by VFW Honor Guard. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 from 4 – 6pm. Memorial contributions can be made to The Blue Mountain Humane Society, through Herring Grosclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.