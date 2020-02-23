Dean L. Paulson
April 7, 1962 — Feb. 17, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Dean L. Paulson, 57, died Feb. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
The Live Cinema Series continues at Gesa Power House Theatre with a screening of The Royal B… Read more
Sirius XM presents comedian Tom Papa at Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, February 28, 202… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.