David Surman Yeend
Dec. 18, 1934 — Nov. 26, 2020
David Surman Yeend was born on December 18, 1934 to Charles and Dora Farris Yeend in Walla Walla. He is the youngest of 3 children.
He passed onto heaven November 26, 2020- 22 days short of his 86th birthday.
David attended Walla Walla High school and went onto Northwest Nazarene College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and Business. He fell in love with Marva Udine Lund; married his senior year of college and taught school in Nampa, Idaho- went on to live in Kinnear, Wyoming; where Marva’s dad and mom started the town. He taught school one year in Hudson, Wyoming- all the while David served 8 years in the National Guard on the tank core.
David and Marva then moved to Walla Walla, Washington to live near his father and mother. Marva cared for both parents until their deaths. David commuted to La Crosse, Washington for 15 years where he harvested wheat and then settled down and began farming land in Walla Walla.
David loved playing racquetball at the local YMCA- He was Sunday school superintendent at Amazing Grace Nazarene Church- Head usher and attended a men’s group that he looked forward to once a month. He loved attending Washington Association of Wheat Growers and Northwest Grain Growers and enjoyed owning property in Boise, Idaho. Loved by all who had the honor of doing business with him.
David’s passion was to serve the Lord with all his heart and make Jesus known to the next person he would meet. He absolutely loved being with family. David is survived by his wife, Marva Udine Yeend of 62 ½ years. Son, Gregory Deel Yeend and his wife Frances of Palm Desert. Daughter, Devvi Ladine Smith and her husband Gary Richard Smith of Palm Desert. Daughter, Vonda Yeend Meyers and her husband David Franklin Meyers of Bakersfield. Grandchildren: Matthew and Michelle Smith of La Quinta, California, Nathan and Jana Smith of Walla Walla, Washington, Shayna Smith of Boise, Idaho, Genae and James Stockstill of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ethan Meyers, Andee Meyers, Grace Yeend, Brooke Yeend. Great Grandchildren: Caleb, Lillia, and Cassia Smith. Jase and Ezra Smith. Ellis and Verie Stockstill. Sister: Helen and Tommy Thompson- Helen passed away April 30th, 1999. Tommy passed away November 29th, 2020. Brother: Darrell and Arliss Yeend. David has many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday December 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, with Ron Alexander of the Cowboy Church and David’s daughter Devvi Smith officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Nazarene University Nursing Program through the funeral home 315 W Alder St. Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
David was a beloved father, friend, and mentor. He is certainly heavens gain. Our lives have been enriched due to his life, living out Gods love.