David “Sandy” Edwards
March 16, 1941 — Feb. 11, 2020
David Russell Edwards was born on March 16, 1941, and passed away in Tacoma, Washington, on February 11, 2020.
The ripples of his life are broad and marked by love, purpose, and integrity.
Dave was known for his generosity with time, expertise, spirit, and humor. Indeed, he called many of us to our higher purpose, to be our better selves. He made us believe that we had what it took, that we could make a difference.
Dave loved open spaces, whether around the family cabin and wheat fields of Walla Walla, the wildness of Washington’s ocean coast, or the serenity of Puget Sound.
Dave worked diligently, arrived early and did what was needed. He played with children, read poems that opened hearts, and sat in the front row in jazz concerts and theaters. He taught us that there is more to life than what you can see or do: it is the spirit and light you bring to something that creates connection. He was kind.
We will miss Dave, and he is here with us. As he would have said about this life as he passed on: “This’ll Du”.
Dave was born and raised in Walla Walla by Bert and Ruth Edwards. He served in the Navy, had an M.B.A. from Stanford, and spent his career at Weyerhaeuser Company. He was a valued volunteer with many organizations that benefit to this day from his efforts.
He leaves his wife, Pat Shuman; his daughters, Kelly and Brooke Edwards; and his son, Caleb Page. His brother, Jock Edwards lives in Walla Walla with his wife Cora; and his sister, Jean Stewart resides in Spokane. He had five grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
Gifts may be made in his memory to Greentrike https://greentrike.org or Tacoma Community College https://www.tacomacc.edu .