David Sander Schaub
April 19, 1949 — April 23, 2021
David Sander Schaub, was born in Walla Walla, April 14, 1949, to Neil Fletcher Schaub and Elverta Conrad Schaub. He attended Paine Elementary School, Garrison Junior High, and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1967.
He was active in Cub Scouts, played baseball and football, and wrestled for Wa-Hi. He worked in harvest for local farmers to put himself through Washington State University, graduating with a degree in microbiology in 1971. In 1972 he married a classmate from Garrison and Wa-Hi, Linda Hansens. After they finished their studies at WSU, he entered the University of Montana, and completed a degree in Wildlife Biology in 1975. They returned to Walla Walla and in the fall of 1975, he was hired by the Walla Walla Police Department, where he worked for the next 25 years. He served in many roles and was the kind of officer who could give a ticket and receive a letter complimenting him on the manner in which he did so. He was also the hostage negotiator who could talk a scared, angry teenager out of a gun.
In 1976 David Lin Schaub was born, followed in 1978 by Kristina Yvonne, and in 1980 by Katrina Sander. When all three children acquired horses, he spent 9 months working full time as both a police officer and a student in the Farriers program at WWCC.
For many years family activities focused on 4-H and FFA, not only with horses but also rabbits, sheep, pigs, and dairy cows. Finally, two daughters in Wagonettes were added to the list of his responsibilities. David was the father who could milk a cow on prom night, tighten a horseshoe in an emergency or carry a Wagonette out of the arena if needed. Even though he seemed initially to be reserved and a bit stern, kids soon saw right through to the strong, gentle man underneath.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He served Walla Walla Presbyterian Church as an elder and as a member of the pastoral search committee. He was active in the Blue Mountain Shrine Club, ELKS, Hi-Steppers Square Dance Club, and played a mean game of pinochle. He also loved puns, and Dad jokes, the worse the better. He enjoyed hunting, and for many years he and daughter Kris had an annual elk hunt. A staple food for this was a bag of Oreos and a gallon of milk. He hauled Katrina to many parades as she served on the Pioneer Posse Court, and went deer hunting with Katrina, David Lin, and his wife Jennifer. He loved his kids and their spouses and was delighted as six grandchildren arrived. Several had their first horseback ride in Grandpa’s arms.
After he was injured and retired from the Police Department, he drove school bus for several years. In 2009 and 2010, he was diagnosed with multiple medical issues. Over the next 11 years he would battle to regain his health after every setback. He was a source of inspiration to many as he never gave up and became even stronger in his Christian faith, saying only that there were many people worse off than he. David died peacefully April 23, 2021.
He is survived by Linda, his beloved wife of 48 years; son, David Lin Schaub (Jennifer); daughters, Kris Duncan (Billy) and Katrina Schaub (Brent Kyser); grandchildren, Isaiah and Violet Schaub, Billy and Molly Duncan, Gavin Kyser-Schaub and Mason Kyser; sister, Neiola Duffy (Ted); and brother, Mike Schaub; brothers-in-law, Glen and John Hansens; sisters-in-law, Helen, Donna, and Karen Hansens; and a host of friends and extended family.
The family wishes to thank the members of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church for their constant prayer support and love, the staff of PSMMC for the wonderful care he received during his many hospitalizations, Dr. Joanna Perez for her constant attention to his health issues, the Walla Walla Fire Department for their rescue missions over the last years, and especially Trudy Strobel, his beloved caregiver of many years.
Memorial services will be held at the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Albert Gillin, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Presbyterian Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital of Spokane.