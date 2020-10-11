David R. Piper
April 3, 1948 — October 7, 2018
David Piper passed away two years ago on Oct. 7, 2018, at St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
He was born on Apr. 3, 1948, in Walla Walla, the youngest of three children of Marjorie (Reid Piper) Person and Lloyd Edwin Piper.
He was a real problem solver always ready to lend a helping hand. He was always fixing something at his place or one of his friends or relatives. He was an active member of the Walla Walla Cruisers Car Club. He also participated in many parades in the area and the Wheeling Walla Walla events.
Dave loved having a beer in his shop with his friends. His shop was his place to work, or have a beer, and to entertain. He started a “group meeting” that met over beer called “Beer Friday”. Beer Friday continues to meet, however in recent years they have met at a few other member’s shops, to talk cars and other interests of the group. He was personable and was very well liked, always there with a smile.
He completely rebuilt his pride and joy, a 1934 Dodge Brothers car that he bought and brought down from Canada. He put everything into his eye stopping street rod, including a V8 engine, air conditioning, electric windows, new upholstery and a beautiful paint job, to list just a few.
A “Celebration of his Life” was held in his shop that he was so proud of, with his trophy wining 1934 Dodge he called his “Baby,” sitting out front to greet all of his many friends and relatives.
David graduated from WaHi and then WWCC where he specialized in office machine repair. He then worked for Total Office Concepts for a number of years. David served in the U.S. Army from 1969 - 1971, spending time in Vietnam and then went to work for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, where he was Chief Security Officer. He retired from the Corps of Engineers in 2005.
In spite of not liking any thing political he was a very patriotic American and proud of his country.
David is survived by a sister, Carol A. Martin; two brothers, William (Bill) Piper and John Person all of Walla Walla. He also left behind many other extended family members.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.