David N. Larson
Sept. 1, 1943 — July 11, 2019
WALLA WALLA - David N. Larson, 75, died July 11, 2019, at park manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
