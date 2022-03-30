David Mack Reniff
August 31, 1948 — March 25, 2022
David Mack Reniff, long time Dayton restaurant owner, passed away suddenly on March 25, 2022, at his home in Dayton. He was 73.
David “Dave” was born August 31, 1948, in Caldwell, Missouri to Mack and Mary Smith Reniff. As a young boy he lived in several locations until he found Dayton to be home. At 19 he left for a short period while serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Dave met the love of his life, Kathryn Bly Melton, and after several years courtship, they married in 1985. Dave worked in the union as a construction worker prior to owning the restaurant. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially his fishing trips on the Snake River, and traveling with his wife, but they are mostly known as the owners of Ray’s Drive-In in Dayton.
He is survived by step-children, Kenny Melton (Katrina) of Dayton and Kitsy Melton (Audelino) of Burbank, WA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by three brothers, Perry of Oroville, CA, Nick of Eugene, OR, and Bryan of Oroville, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Kathy) in 2016; and by his parents.
The family also wishes to thank Heather Finch for the love and support she showed Kathy and Dave over the years. Corbeill Funeral Home in Dayton is in charge of the arrangements. www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com