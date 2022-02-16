David M. Bixby Feb 16, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David M. BixbyJune 14, 1951 — Feb. 9, 2022SPOKANE - Former Milton Freewater resident David M. Bixby, 70, died Feb. 9, 2022, at Holy Family Hospital.Arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David M. Bixby Hospital Arrangement Spokane Holy Family Read more: +2 Lester “Les” Rouse Feb 13, 2022 Timothy Michael Peterson Feb 13, 2022 Chancellor Floyd Gummow Feb 13, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Sale 3 Re:Fresh Estate Sales services Real Estate 4 2BR, gar, good loc., newer rem ALL CLASSIFIEDS