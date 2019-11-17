David Louis Daub
Dec. 12, 1918 — Nov. 10, 2019
David Louis Daub was born in Philadelphia on December 11, 1918, to John and Ida Daub. When he was 14 the family moved to New York after his father lost his large wholesale produce business due to the Depression. At this young age, David began working a variety of jobs after school to help support the family. When the U.S. entered WWII, David enlisted.
The following Veterans Day tribute is an expression of why David was so special to his family and community:
“Colonel David Daub (Pops), my father-in-law, gently went to sleep a minute before Midnight Saturday night, November 9. He would have been 101 on December 11. Kristy and I had the privilege of having him live with us for the last 17 years.
He was strong, loving, generous, humble, kind, other centered – simply the most amazing man I’ve ever known. As a military officer he was immensely respected by the men he led. He had a great sense of humor, and he was the epitome of what it means to be a servant-leader (not a typical military officer style).
It is somehow appropriate Pops died on a Veterans Day weekend. He led a signal corps (communications) unit in the 3rd Division of the Army during WWII. The 3rd Division saw more combat than any other division and was part of multiple amphibious landings into hostile territory in Morocco, North Africa; in Sicily (alongside General Patton); in the Anzio beach landing south of Rome; and the landing in Southern France in operation Dragoon. The 3rd Division moved north into France and then east into southern Germany. Pops and his men were among the first group of soldiers to enter Dachau, the concentration camp near Munich in Bavaria. They then moved south toward the border of Austria where Pops and his driver stumbled onto Hitler’s house (the Berghof) near Berchtesgaden as they were looking for a high position for a radio antenna. So, Pops and his driver were the first to enter Hitler’s house (contra the story in Spielberg’s film, Band of Brothers, which claims that honor for the 101st Airborne Division which came in later). The correct story has been documented in a recent book, Hitler’s House. Pops retrieved some interesting spoils of war (ask me) from Hitler’s office, including a signed portrait of Hitler.
After WWII, Pops was part of the postwar administration of Germany. This is when he met and fell in love with Viiu Lugus, a displaced person from Estonia, along with her SDA family. They had been held in a German work camp and were then liberated to an Allied camp. Pops and Viiu were married in New York City in 1947, after the war. In the 1950s Pops served in Korea and later as Commanding Officer of a 101st Airborne Brigade in Fort Campbell, KY. In 1960 he graduated from the Command and General Staff College. The General Staff Officer course led to his work at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of Defense McNamara, from 1962 to 1965. Pop’s had an active role in “Cold War” intelligence logistics. (In the late 1950s he had gone to the Army Language School in Monterrey, CA to learn to speak Russian). In l965, the Pentagon assigned him to work with NATO as part of SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) in Paris. During the years there, Kristy went to Paris American High School.
In 1969, Pops was again assigned to the Pentagon. Several times the Army tried to entice Pops to assignments that would lead to a promotion to general. Each of them would have meant a prolonged absence from his family, so he turned them down. The last one was to command a brigade in Vietnam at which point Viiu persuaded Pops to retire.
After his military retirement, Pops decided to pursue a Masters degree from American University in Washington DC, after which he taught high-school English in a Virginia suburb of Washington for 10 years.
As you will know, Pops has been greatly loved by his family – daughter Kristy; son-in-law Henning; grandchildren Adam, Tina, David, and Jason and their spouses Katie, Will, Emily, and Lindsey; and great grandchildren Viggo and Jack Frei – and his many friends.”
In 1999, after the death of his wife Viiu and then his son, Dr. David Daub, in Minden, Nevada, David moved to College Place with his daughter-in law Joyce and grandsons David and Jason to be near family. After Joyce died in 2001, David and grandsons David and Jason lived with daughter Kristy and son-in-law Henning Guldhammer. Here, he was a member of the Walla Walla University Church.
David Daub is survived by, daughter, Kristy Guldhammer; son-in-law, Henning Guldhammer; grandchildren, Adam Guldhammer, Tina Guldhammer Frei, David Daub, and Jason Daub; great grandchildren, Viggo Frei and Jack Frei; and nieces and nephews, Lisa Lugus Albertson, Karl Lugus, Thomas Lugus, and Charles W. Henrichs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Viiu Lugus Daub (1998); son, David John Daub (1999); and daughter-in-law, Joyce Juhl Daub (2001).
A Memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Hospice or Walla Walla University Student Aid Fund through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com