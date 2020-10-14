November 23, 1941 — October 7, 2020
David Leon Arnold, 78, of Prescott, WA, passed away on October 7, 2020, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born November 23, 1941, in Yakima, to John and Vera Arnold.
David joined the Marine Corps in 1958 and served our country proudly until 1969, when he was medically discharged due to injuries sustained in the Vietnam War. During his service to our country, he was awarded several medals, including two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
In 1971, David was united in marriage to Marlene Noble, and together they blended their families and made their home in Sedro-Woolley, WA. He was a long-time member of the Sedro-Woolley Eagles, a Volunteer Fire Fighter/EMT, and a current member of the Reserve Officers Association and Civil Air Patrol. David later retired from the National Parks Service, where he worked as a Park Ranger, and then he and his wife established Arnold Painting. After the passing of this wife in 2016, he moved to Prescott to be closer to family.
David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene of 45 years, and his parents, John and Vera Arnold.
David is survived by children Lena (Steve) Rivers of Claremore, OK, Welene (Robert) Ellis of Phoenix, AZ, Debbra (James) Ruffcorn of Prescott, WA, Cori Russell of Sedro-Woolley, WA and John (Joy) Simmons of Zillah, WA, as well as 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, WA. The family will have a celebration of life and a private burial at a later date. Share memories of David and sign the online guest registry at www.legacy.com.