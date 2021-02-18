David L. Johnston Feb 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David L. JohnstonAug. 20, 1929 — Feb. 17, 2021WALLA WALLA - David L. Johnston, 91, died Feb. 17, 2021, at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David L. Johnston Walla Walla Avalon Health Medicine Arrangement Funeral Director Rehabilitation Pend