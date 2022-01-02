David L. Cummings Jan 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David L. CummingsAug. 20, 1941 — Dec. 30, 2021WESTON - David Lou Cummings, 80, died Dec. 30, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: +2 Selwyn (Budd) Adrian Pond 1 hr ago Velma Nino Reyna 1 hr ago Cynthia M. Martuscelli 2 hrs ago DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Job 1 Case Manager Walla Walla, WA Pet 1 Adorable Goldendoodle Puppies Available! Condition: NewColor: Cream/apricot Other 1 Books Condition: New Entertainment 1 Karaoke ALL CLASSIFIEDS