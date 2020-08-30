— August 22, 2020
David K. Gies (63) of Walla Walla passed away at home surrounded by family on Aug. 22, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Rosie Gies, of 39 years, two daughters, Danielle Romo and Melony Paradise, two granddaughters, his father William Gies, and three brothers. He is preceded in death by his mother and sister.
David was born and raised in Walla Walla. He was a Deputy Sheriff for a short time and had 37 years of service as a correctional officer. David always enjoyed driving, and working as a transport officer was a great fit. He retired from Washington State Penitentiary in 2019. David enjoyed skiing, boating, traveling, puzzling, coloring, taking care of his cars, motorcycles, and home, and most importantly making memories with his family. He could fix just about anything and always loved a good project.
David was a man who built relationships everywhere he went. Anyone who knew him knows what a kind and loving soul he was and to know him was to love him. If he loved you, he never let a moment pass to make sure you knew it. David was the epitome of a family man.
The world has lost the most beautiful soul but he left the world a better place just by being in it. He spread kindness and hilarity everywhere he went. His humor and wit and love for life will be missed the most. David was the best husband, father, and grandfather his girls could ask for. He was surrounded by a family of girls and he loved it. He was an exceptional, gentle man with so much love to give. His family has been so blessed and adored by him and we will miss him forever. “We love you more.”
