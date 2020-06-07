David J. Goertzen
May 17, 1950 — June 5, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - David Jesse Goertzen, 70, died June 5, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
