David Grant Carey
July 17, 1935 — Jan. 1, 2020
David Grant Carey, faithful to Christ, devoted husband and cherished father, joined our Heavenly Father on January 1, 2020. He passed away at his daughter’s house in Woodinville, WA after a battle with cancer.
David was born in Walla Walla on July 17, 1935, to Arthur and Laura Carey. He graduated from Walla Walla High School and attended Washington State University and graduated from J.M. Perry Institute with an airframe and power plant license. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was recognized nationally for his innovative ideas receiving the Mechanics Award from President Eisenhower in 1953. He was a Veteran who served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
David married Maralyn Golden on December 24, 1953. Their 60 years together was a testimony of their love and commitment to each other. David had a passion for working the land and experienced contentment at home on the family farm for over 65 years. A hard work ethic and strong family values were an important legacy for him.
David was deeply rooted in his faith, family, tradition, and service to the community. David worked with three consecutive conductors taping performances for the Walla Walla Symphony in addition to serving on the Walla Walla Symphony Board. He served on the Walla Walla School Board for fourteen years. He was a member of the Walla Walla Community College Foundation Board, a member of the Fort Walla Walla Board, on the Walla Walla PTA Council, president of the Walla Walla Kennel Club and Walla Walla Camp Fire Board. He served on the Valley Transit Board, The Walla Walla High School Vo-Ag Advisory Committee, and the St. Patrick’s Parish Council.
He served the community as a Walla Walla County Commissioner for 20 years. As a commissioner, he participated in many state organizations to represent Walla Walla County and the needs of southeastern Washington. He successfully spearheaded the completion of the Highway 12 extension project as a member of the State Transportation Enhancement Committee. Dave represented Walla Walla County at the local, state and federal level serving on the Washington Counties Insurance Fund Board, the Washington Counties Legislative Steering Committee, Eastern District County Commissioners, Washington State School Directors Board, the County Road Administration Board (CRAB), WA State Association of Counties (WSAC) Board of Directors and past president for WSAC. Dave received the 1995 Award of Merit from the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce as Man of the Year.
Throughout the years, David found enjoyment in building his own plane and flying with his family. He loved time on the water: waterskiing, boating and scuba diving. David and his wife, Maralyn, were involved in Marriage Encounter and mentored engaged couples in marriage preparation for many years. David loved to travel and made Cabo San Lucas his annual retreat.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Maralyn; his daughter, Jackie Bernhart; and his sister, Judy Smith. He is survived by his two daughters, Julie Carey Del Moro and Nancy Carey Danforth. He is loved by his eight grandchildren: Michele Bernhart Young, David and Matthew Del Moro, Capt. Chris Danforth, Amanda Danforth, Ashley Danforth Richardson, McKenzie and Sam Bernhart; and four great-granddaughters.
Viewing and Visitation will be held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. A reception following the internment will be at St. Patrick parish hall.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fort Walla Walla Museum through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.