David Glenn Woodward
April 27, 1944 — October 24, 2021
David Glenn Woodward passed away on October 24, 2021, in Richland, Washington. He was born April 27, 1944, to Glenn Jones and Hallie Rose (King) Woodward. He was born and raised in Walla Walla.
David attended the University of Washington to obtain his Bachelors in Business; University of Northern Colorado to obtain his Masters in Public Administration; and also Walla Walla Community College to obtain his Associates in Respiratory Therapy.
In August of 1971 David married the love of his life, Prayoon Pangpong in Ubon, Thailand, they had two children; a son and a daughter.
Family was very important to David. He also loved sports, played golf, he loved gardening and antiquing and spending time doing genealogy. He enjoyed traveling and one of his favorite places to go was the Oregon Coast. His other hobbies included photography and he was an avid reader.
David was an Air Traffic Controller for the United States Air Force until 1986. After the military he became a Respiratory Therapist at St. Mary’s Hospital until 2009.
David issurvived by his loving wife, Prayoon Pangpong Woodward; his daughter, Kathrane Marie Woodward Ignacio; his son, Glenn Faun Woodward; and three grandchildren, Trevahn Ignacio, Jacob Ignacio, and Nora Jean Woodward.
There will be a visitation and service on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Mountain View – Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Following the visitation there will be a reception at his home, 840 E Tietan St, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA on November 10, at 11:15 am. Family and friends can share memories of David and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.