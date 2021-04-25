David Ferraro
June 22, 1954 — April 17, 2021
David Ferraro, born June 22, 1954, to Anthony and Rosaria (Loiacono) Ferraro.
David passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 17, 2021, after his battle with cancer.
David took so much pride in sharing his Italian culture, love for food, dedication to Catholicism, as well as a passion for antique cars, and Lionel Trains. David’s love for food transpired at a young age and led to his lifelong career as the Food of Service director at the VA hospital for 37 years (1974-2011).
David is survived by his wife, Sharon (Ferraro); seven of their eight children, eight beautiful grandchildren; and brother, Dick Ferraro. David is preceded in death by his parents and eldest son, Dominic Ferraro.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral home Thursday, April 29, from 2-6 p.m. Condolences may be made on Friday, April 30, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at St. Patrick’s, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am. Then interment to follow at Mountain View cemetery, there will be a reception at St. Francis Parish Hall where everyone is invited.
Memorial contributions can be made to honor local Veterans, St. Francis Catholic Church, or the Christian Aid Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder.