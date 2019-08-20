David E. Leseman
August 30, 1947 — August 15, 2019
David E. Leseman passed away at home on August 15, 2019, with family at his side.
David was born August 30, 1947, to Marvin E. and Shirley (Felts) Leseman in Dayton, WA. He attended Dayton Elementary and High School with the class of 1966. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Navy where he served four years and received his GED. He served during the Vietnam War as an Aviation Ordnanceman aboard the USS Enterprise.
David was a certified welder and Journeyman Electrician. He was a member of IBEW Local 112 and worked on many projects in Eastern WA and around the U.S. with his good friend and work partner, Ted Roueche. His family knew him as Mr. Practical and combined with his skill of jack of all trades, no job was ever too big to tackle.
On July 11, 1970, David married Lynne Steinhoff in Reno, NV, witnessed by best friends Gene and Bette Lou Crothers. They made their lifelong home in Dayton.
Dave was a family man and served as a loving role model for his children, grandchildren, and others who needed it. Like his grandson said, “they don’t make ‘em like him anymore”. He would give you his shirt off his back and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid gardener, family and friends always looked forward to his greenhouse starter plants every spring. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the mountains with “the gang” and he loved camping and going for rides in the Blue Mountains. Dave also had a passionate love for animals.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin E. and Shirley J. (Felts) Leseman; brother-in-law, Steve Steinhoff.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne; three daughters, Susan (Sean) Prewett, of Clovis, CA., Kitty Jo (Chris) Dissing, of Sequim, WA., and Shannon Griffen, of Dayton; grandchildren, Nikole, Alex, Kali, Jurnee, Dakotah, Hunter and Tallon; brothers, Bruce (Ginny) Leseman, of Genesee, ID and Trent (Mary) Leseman, of Dayton; brother-in-law, Terry (Anne Strode) Steinhoff, several nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Brendy.
At David’s request, there will be no formal service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Humane Society, Walla Walla Community Hospice, or Dayton Alumni.