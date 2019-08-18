David Derek Abernathy
January 12, 1970 — August 10, 2019
David Derek Abernathy passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2019, at his home in Bremerton, Washington. He was born January 12, 1970, in Escalon, CA, to David Abernathy and Donna Knopf.
David was a young man with on old soul and a kind generous heart. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, taking long walks and reading. David attended Mt. Hood Community College horticulture program in Gresham, Oregon, which launched his career as a groundskeeper and 20 years of employment with the college. In 2017, he left Oregon and moved to Bremerton, WA, and became an employee of Kitsap County Parks and Recreation. He was a certified licensed herbicide and pesticide applicator. He took pride in his role as a groomer of Mother Nature.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Knopf Adams and step-father, Steven Adams of Bremerton WA; ex-wife, Christine Abernathy of Hawaii and her daughters Cassie and Brittany Miller of Alaska; numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Abernathy; sister, Shelley Abernathy; grandparents, Robert and Helen Knopf, and Ralph and Lucille Abernathy.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder St., Walla Walla, with Pastor Steve Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.