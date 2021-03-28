David Daniel Decker
April 4, 1934 — March 24, 2021
David was born on April 16, 1934, in Yakima, WA to Alberta (Edwards) and Calvin Decker. He attended Auburn Adventist Academy, and continued his education at Walla Walla University, Loma Linda University, and Stanford University.
On August 23, 1953, David married Roberta (Bertie) Taylor in College Place, WA. He had a lifelong career as a Physical Therapist and Physician’s Assistant until he retired in June of 1999. David resided in Walla Walla for the last 7 years of his life after moving from Napa Valley, CA.
David is preceded in death by his son, Rocky Decker (July 14, 2007). He is survived by his wife, Roberta Decker, Walla Walla, WA; his two daughters, Crysty Thomas, St. Helena, CA and Jani Nye, Yakima, WA; one daughter-in-law, Anita Decker; six grandchildren, Luke, Benjamin, Lisa, Heidi, Megan, and Elizabeth; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 1, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery with Aileen Bauer officiating.