David “Buck” Robert Rogers
November 11, 1938 — March 2, 2022
David (Buck) Robert Rogers, was born November 11, 1938, to Robert and Dorothy Rogers. He was a diesel mechanic for many years. Buck loved boating in his younger years and enjoyed taking many friends and family boating and camping. He always had his dog Panda with him.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Rogers; his daughter, Leri Vela; and granddaughter, Brandi Price. He is survived by his sister, Elaine (Larry) Dickman; brother, Myron (Wanda) Rogers; daughters, Kim Wickersham, Shelli Hall, and Staci Oman; grandsons, Brent Price, Ettiane Vela, Liam Hall, and Derik Bernhart; granddaughters, Kassy, Katy, and Aston.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm; in the recreational center at Rancho Villa, 1396 Dalles Military Rd., Walla Walla.
Donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.