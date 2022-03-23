David B. McCoy Mar 23, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David B. McCoyJan. 13, 1959 — Mar. 17, 2022STARBUCK - David Brent McCoy, 63, died March 17, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Brent Mccoy Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Read more: Nancy Ray Daves Mar 20, 2022 +2 Michael Ray Harding Mar 20, 2022 Marjorie Jean Rakestraw Mar 20, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Ads 3 Free: TV and arm chair, 410 Ch Ads 4 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON ALL CLASSIFIEDS