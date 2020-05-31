David Andrew Lomeland
April 17, 1941 — May 18, 2020
passed away on May 18, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. A memorial service is being planned at a later date.
David was born April 17, 1941, in Big Timber, Montana, to Edith and Palmer Lomeland, he was their only child. David grew up in Big Timber and attended the Big Timber grade school from grades 1 thru 8. He continued his high school education at Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana graduating in 1960. David studied at Walla Walla University in Walla Walla, obtaining a degree in Industrial Arts. During his college days he took a year off to teach school at the Seventh-day Adventist Church School in Butte, Montana.
David married Vivian Larson on August 21, 1966, at the Bozeman Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Bozeman, Montana. The couple went to Holbrook, Arizona where they both taught at the Holbrook Indian School for 28 years. He enjoyed his work with the students there; several of his students achieved certification in welding from the American Welding Society. In 1993 Mr. Lomeland received the Thomas and Violet Zepara excellence in teaching award from the education office of the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists. The Lomelands retired from teaching in 1994. They moved to Fairfield, Montana and helped at the Harris family ranch. In 2001, David and Vivian moved to College Place, to be near their son and his family.
Since his retirement David was able to work for several businesses, including Horizon Projects and Welcome Home Properties. He was always happy to provide encouragement and help to many friends and acquaintances. He loved spending time with his family, cooking, baking, gardening and working in his shop. David was a lifetime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and enjoyed serving his church in various capacities.
David is survived by his wife, Vivian; son, Jon and wife Vanessa; and four grandchildren, Daniel, Christine, David, and Faith.
