David Allen McKinney
June 3, 1968 — March 23, 2020
David Allen McKinney was born to William and Genevia McKinney, on June 3, 1968, in Tacoma, Washington. He passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, in Walla Walla.
David was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1986. He attended Washington State University on a Track and Field scholarship, earning PAC 10 Honors in the 400M and the 4x400M Relay. After completing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, David lived in San Diego, Tacoma, and ultimately landed in Walla Walla. He worked at Walla Walla State Penitentiary for 25 years.
David’s interests included spending time with family and friends, motor-cross, lifting weights, shooting, gaming, Star Trek, Sci Fi, and relaxing watching B-rated horror movies. David, whose smile and laugh were infectious, devoted much of his time and energy to being a kind, generous, thoughtful, and loving person.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lawrence and Billy McKinney; and sisters, Esther and Robin McKinney. He is survived by his brother, Grant McKinney; sister, Elizabeth McKinney; three sons, Matthew Lalone, Jayson McKinney, Trey McKinney; two grandchildren, Israel Lalone and Taliah Lalone; and a host of friends he considered family.
A celebration of life to honor David will be held in the upcoming months. Memorial contributions can be made to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.