David Alan George
Oct. 31, 1951— Jan. 11, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of David Alan George on January, 11, 2020, at St. Mary of Bethany Home in Gleneden Beach. Oregon. David was formerly from Milton-Freewater.
He lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia, he was 68 years old.
David is survived by his son, John George of Oahu, HI; his daughter, Nicole George of Bellevue, WA; and two grandchildren; their mother, Pamela Hampton of Lakewood; his sisters, Barbara George of Mesa, AZ, Carolyn Martin of Boise, Patricia Bier of Milton-Freewater, and Judy Andrews of Hermiston, OR. He also leaves behind his devoted longtime friend, Vonda Weiler of Milton-Freewater. David is preceded in death by his father, F. Warren George; his mother, Cille George; and his beloved sister, Janice Cupp.
David was born October 31, 1951, in Walla Walla. He loved the Blue Mountain Valley and lived there until 1963, when his family moved to Othello, WA to raise Charolais cattle with his father. He graduated from Othello High School in 1969, and attended Columbia Basin College from 1969-1971. He then purchased his own ranch and lived there until he moved to Alaska, where he began his career in the airline industry. He married Pamela Hampton in 1975 and the couple adopted their two children from Russia in 1997. In 1971 David began a new career in Real Estate Appraisal and later started his own successful business, George Realty Services. The Walla Walla Valley always called him back, he relocated in 2007, where he lived and continued working until his retirement in 2017.
David always loved a good joke, fishing, travelling the Oregon coast, Hawaii, and trying his luck at the local casinos. David was laid to rest at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.